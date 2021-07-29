Can the Boks' Bomb Squad deliver the intended destruction in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions?

What sets the original Bomb Squad apart from the current iteration is the high level of match readiness the 2019 vintage possessed.

The pandemic has robbed many players of match fitness and the shortfall in game time is accentuated in a series where everything happens at breakneck speed and the collisions are furiously ferocious.

In last weekend's first Test defeat it was clear the Springbok pack could not summon their first half effort in the second.

It meant once some of the substitutions were made the Lions got a foothold and never looked back.

Seeking greater grunt from the forwards across the duration of the match is what the Boks' planners are seeking this weekend.

Much like when it originated, the Bomb Squad was partly born of necessity in 2109. Having lost to the All Blacks in their opening game in Yokohama the Springboks could not afford another slip, certainly not against Italy who was the next most likely team to qualify from their group.

The Springboks needed to show their forward dominance but they could not lose sight of their clash against Canada four days later.

“We are actually spreading the load,” then coach Rassie Erasmus said at the time. “When we look at the stats the forwards have been doing the taxing stuff. By picking almost two full packs we will spread the load more and that will help us in the next four-day turnaround.”

Of course the Bomb Squad took off and left a path of destruction en route to the Springboks' RWC success.