In an atmosphere turning increasingly acrid‚ Rassie Erasmus says he will quit his role on the Springboks coaching staff‚ if asked to do so.

SA Rugby's director of rugby said in an extraordinary 62-minute recorded monologue he will step aside if it means the last two Tests in the series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions will be officiated fairly.

Over the past week or so the series has descended into bitter brickbat commentary between Erasmus and the Lions' coaching staff‚ and the recording will surely stir already boiling emotions.

In the recording the now irascible Erasmus shows 26 video clips in which he highlights some poor and debatable officiating from the first Test that the Springboks lost 22-17 last Saturday. The former Springbok coach‚ who has been performing water-carrying duties‚ also bemoaned what he believes was a lack of respect shown to the home side by the officials.

By criticising the match officials Erasmus may have opened himself to potential sanction from the game's governing body World Rugby.