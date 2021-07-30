The air ahead of the second Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions is thick with acrimony which is likely to be the prevailing atmosphere in which the clash will be played on Saturday.

The first Test produced much to talk about, but equally the action in the build-up to both Tests have grabbed as many‚ if not more, headlines.

Warren Gatland had a dig at Marius Jonker’s appointment as TMO, and SA Rugby’s director of rugby‚ Rassie Erasmus‚ showed his indignation at officialdom’s folly in the first Test.

Erasmus was rightly fed up but opted for the sledgehammer when a master key could have done the same job. He will well recall how the Springboks’ far more subtler approach to what they deemed to be 17 refereeing blunders in the opening match of the most recent Rugby World Cup got them the desired result.

The olive branch won over the rosebush then‚ and by the time the final arrived Jérôme Garcès’ arm routinely pointed skyward‚ towards the Boks.

There will of course be no time for subtlety on Saturday. If they are required‚ the pre-match pep talks are likely to be remembered for their brevity.