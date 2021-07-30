Rugby

SA reacts to Rassie Erasmus' explosive social media videos ‘exposing’ alleged inconsistencies

30 July 2021 - 10:00
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had tongues wagging with his video.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has tongues wagging on social media, after the release of his video where he “exposed” alleged bias in the first Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions.

In an hour-long video released on Thursday, Erasmus criticised Australian referee Nic Berry's refereeing skills during the match.

The video contained highlights clips from the game, which Erasmus claimed show errors by Berry, including inconsistency in the length of advantage played and breakdown rulings.

The video comes after Springboks lost the first Test by 22-17.

Erasmus accused Berry of treating captain Siya Kolisi differently to his British & Irish Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones, saying Berry paid more attention to Jones.

“There was a vast difference between who he was taking serious and who he wasn’t taking serious,” Erasmus said.

Erasmus said he had put together the video as an individual, not on behalf of the SA Rugby Union.

“I have previous encounters where I’ve made mistakes, saying things in public about referees and that normally comes back to bite you, but in this instance, the Lions only comes around every 12 years,” said Erasmus.

“And I think it should be fair that I’ll step away from these last two Test matches, but let the Springboks and the Lions have an equal chance on the field when it comes to laws, respect and the way that players get treated.”

Erasmus said he was willing to step aside if that meant the last two Tests in the series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions would be officiated fairly.

“If you guys request that I’m not involved further with this Test match, no problem. If you request that I’m not a water carrier, no problem.

“If you think this was going over the top and this shouldn’t go out to the media, then I did this in my personal capacity, not as part of the Springboks and I will withdraw myself as part of the Springbok management team,” he said in closing.

The video saw Erasmus topping social media's trending list and garnered mixed reactions. 

While some said he was out of line, others defended Erasmus, saying something like it has been coming and the video might be a “historic game-changer for how referees and world rugby approach the law” going forward.

Here is a snapshot of people had to say.

