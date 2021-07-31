Boks bludgeon B&I Lions to level series

The Springboks capped a week in which we ruefully had to remind ourselves this series required a 12-year wait, by delivering a performance in which their energy and drive got their point well across.

When the actual business of rugby was restored to its proper place of combat, the Springboks at times bludgeoned the British & Irish Lions to level the three-Test series which will see the decider take place here next Saturday.

This victory required a lot of blunt force but the Boks were also strategically savvy by playing away from the Lions' strengths, which they rather helped accentuate a week earlier.

In scenes reminiscent of the Rugby World Cup final the Bok forwards gradually got on top, in no small measure due to the impact of the Bomb Squad and by the time the final quarter arrived that pulverising effect had the Lions well beaten.

This was a nerve jangler in the opening hour but the match started turning in the hosts' favour when World Cup hero Makazole Mapimpi scored to hand the hosts the lead.

While it never lacked gladiatorial drama, the match it was one thoroughly bereft of flow.