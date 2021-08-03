Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby find themselves in World Rugby's dock over the former's viral video in which he painstakingly took to task the match officials following the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus produced 26 video clips in which he highlighted match officials' errors and inconsistencies‚ while also lamenting the communication and debriefing shortfalls in coaches and referees' post match engagement.

World Rugby invoked clause 18 of its code of conduct to charge Erasmus with misconduct. The world governing body frowns upon criticism of its officials and the book usually heads speedily in the direction of those who dare.

“World Rugby condemns any public criticism of their selection‚ performance or integrity which undermines their role‚ the well-established and trust-based coach-officials feedback process‚ and more importantly‚ the values that are at the heart of the sport‚” they said in a statement.

World Rugby clearly believes that the existing channels for a coaches and referees debrief are adequate but that was a point bemoaned by Erasmus before his play‚ pause‚ rewind routine last week.