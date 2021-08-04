As the ballast of the Bok scrum‚ the responsibility that rests on Frans Malherbe's shoulders is perhaps weightier than most.

When he was selected on the bench in the opening Test of the series against the British & Irish Lions along with franchise teammate Steven Kitshoff‚ it came as a surprise.

But this pales into insignificance to the optical illusion that followed when the Bok pack went backwards in the second half just when another forward gear seemed to be the only logical direction.

With another game under the belt‚ Malherbe and Kitshoff were promoted to the starting team last weekend and normal service resumed.

But Malherbe was careful not to lap up the plaudits.

“We have grown a lot‚” he said of the Bok scrumming unit. “Credit has to go with the back five. They bought into our plan. Obviously we won't be able to generate power without them‚” noted Malherbe.