Trevor Nyakane on his adventures in the Bok squad: 'It's about SA and the Green and Gold'

“In my younger days I was always a loosehead‚” reminded this weekend's loosehead.

“There came a time at the union where we were short of tightheads. I was asked to start covering that position. At the time‚ if you asked me‚ I would have said I'm a loosehead just helping out at tighthead. But as time went on that started to change.

“If you asked me two weeks ago what position I prefer to play I would easily‚ without doubt have said 'I'm a tighthead'. I can try to cover loosehead but I'm a full-on tighthead.

“At the moment I'm a loosehead because that is what the team needs. It's got nothing to do with Trevor himself. It is about South Africa and the Green and Gold. Even if they put me at lock I would go‚ but I'm not sure I would be a line-out option‚” quipped the 32-year-old.

He makes the point that the coaching staff demands what is within his compass.

“They are not going to ask you for miracles. They are going to ask you for the things you've done and the things they know you are capable of doing. I've got the backing from them and from my teammates. Right now Trevor Nyakane is covering loosehead for the Springboks and that is what I look forward to doing.”

But the conversion isn't easy and must initially feel like putting your left foot into your right shoe. If not adequately prepared‚ you could easily put your foot in it.

“From a technical perspective there is a lot of different things that happen‚” Nyakane confirmed.

“A prop isn't just a prop. It was a bit challenging for me to move back. The last time I played loosehead was in 2016‚ I think. It was challenging but I got a lot of help from Ox (Nché) and Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff), guys who have been playing loosehead. Also a tighthead like Frans (Malherbe) will help and say 'do this a bit more‚ because I hate it when a loosehead does that'.

“Then there is also coach Daan (Human), who is amazingly passionate. He knows his thing and I think he also played there a bit (in fact‚ four Tests in 2002) and he gave me a few pointers as well.

“I went into the game confident enough that we had done the prep, because I was put in that situation a few times during training.