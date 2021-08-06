The most unique British & Irish Lions series will conclude on Saturday with the result‚ perhaps fittingly‚ as nail-bitingly in the balance as a Covid-19 test.

Like their predecessors in 2009 the world champion Springboks have the opportunity to add a Lions’ scalp‚ and given their lack of preparation victory will cement their place among the great teams that have simultaneously worn the Green and Gold.

For the Boks‚ who bar one Test had been inactive since they won the Rugby World Cup in 2019‚ Saturday's clash is also an opportunity to take firmer grip of their place at the top of World Rugby’s rankings.

The tourists too will go into the decider with a slice of history very much in their crosshairs.

Coach Warren Gatland could complete a trifecta of consecutive unbeaten Lions’ series‚ to Australia‚ New Zealand and South Africa‚ which will rank most favourably in the pantheon of coaching overachievement.

With so little time to prepare they had to lean heavily on what worked for them during the World Cup. The cohesion and coherence in team structure‚ with a fair smack of physicality helped make up ground lost in the first Test with their show of force in the second.