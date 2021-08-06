British & Irish Lions play down Boks’ momentum‚ aim to fix set pieces

The possibility of a deflating draw has come into sharper focus this week as the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions prepare for series glory in the deciding Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

The reason the spectre of a draw has been increasingly raised with angst has its roots in the Lions’ last series in New Zealand when they and the All Blacks could not be separated after 240 minutes of tooth-and-nail rugby.

That series ended one-all and this series will also end in a stalemate if the scores are tied after 80 minutes on Saturday.

How could two teams battle this hard against each other without a clearly defined victor at the end?

Though Lions coach Warren Gatland sees extra time as the best possible antidote‚ the question hasn’t exactly condemned new hooker Ken Owens to a bout of insomnia.

“I’m not sure‚” he said candidly when asked how he’d feel about sharing the series. “We haven’t spoken about a draw this week at all.”

Asked what the emotions were like after the draw four years ago, Owens recalled a sense of resignation.