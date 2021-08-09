Rugby

Lion-taming Springboks look to fresh blood for Pumas clash

09 August 2021 - 15:38 By Reuters
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi raises the British & Irish Lions trophy at Cape Town Stadium on August 7 2021.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi raises the British & Irish Lions trophy at Cape Town Stadium on August 7 2021.
Image: David Rogers

World champions South Africa will look at resting some players that helped them win the series against the British and Irish Lions to manage workloads for the Rugby Championship, coach Jacques Nienaber said.

The Springboks sealed the Lions series 2-1 with a 19-16 win in Cape Town on Saturday but celebrations are already over, with the first of two tests against the Pumas in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

"We are very proud about winning (the) Lions series and as a team we enjoyed celebrating that massive feat on Saturday night, but we have a big week ahead," Nienaber said in a team release.

"There are some players who were part of the initial 46-man squad for our conditioning camp in June, who have not had an opportunity yet, so we will look to give some of them a run in the next few weeks.

"It is important that we manage the players well to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, and that includes game time for some players and resting others who have had a heavy load in the last few weeks."

Lock RG Snyman will rejoin the Springboks next week, boosting the squad to 43 following the additions of number eight Duane Vermeulen, winger Rosko Specman, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and hooker Johan Grobbelaar.

South Africa skipped the Rugby Championship last year over player welfare concerns, prompting organisers to rebrand it the "Tri-Nations".

New Zealand finished top of the Tri-Nations ahead of second-placed Argentina, with Australia, who hosted the entire tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finishing third.

The Springboks won the last Rugby Championship involving all four of the southern hemisphere nations in 2019, though it was truncated due to the Rugby World Cup.

"With a long season ahead, it is important that we build on the strides made in our last few matches when we take the field in the coming weeks," said Nienaber.

MORE:

Boks look at battles beyond the Lions

With the series against the British & Irish Lions out of the way the Springboks can turn their gaze to the playing fields of the Rugby Championship ...
Sport
1 day ago

Six of the Boks' most outstanding performers in the series win over Lions

The Springboks just completed a come-from-behind 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions‚  and here are six of their most outstanding ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lions coach Gatland has plenty to think about on flight home after series defeat to Boks

Comparisons between the Springboks' series win over the British & Irish Lions on Saturday and the one achieved in 2009 are easily drawn.
Sport
9 hours ago

Bok captain Siya Kolisi reflects on challenges faced to win Lions series

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi reflected on the monumental challenges the team had to overcome to secure their come-from-behind series victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks can seal place among greats to have worn the Green and Gold

The most unique British & Irish Lions series will conclude on Saturday with the result‚ perhaps fittingly‚ as nail-bitingly in the balance as a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Why Bok coach Nienaber looked away as Steyn teed up the deciding kick against the Lions

At the most significant point in his admittedly short career as Springbok coach‚ Jacques Nienaber looked away.
Sport
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  3. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the ... Soccer
  5. Twelve years later, another Steyn kick clinches series for world champion Boks ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...