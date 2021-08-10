Kwagga Smith replaces Franco Mostert at blindside flank in a loose trio with Kolisi and Wiese.

Elton Jantjies starts at flyhalf in a halfback pairing with Reinach‚ replacing Handré Pollard‚ while Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel will join forces in the midfield in place of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

The other changes in the backline see Damian Willemse replace Willie le Roux at fullback‚ while Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi‚ who made his Springbok debut against Georgia last month‚ will start at wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi respectively.

On the replacements bench‚ Marvin Orie and Dan du Preez have been drafted in to provide cover at lock and loose forward respectively‚ while the two backline replacements are Herschel Jantjies and Morné Steyn.

With all the changes‚ Nienaber said they are not showing disrespect to the visiting Pumas.

“There is zero disrespect to Argentina‚” he said.

“Over the past few months‚ they have played seven Test matches and they have only lost one. The changes are as much about player welfare as anything else and we have strategic goals that we want to achieve. Our first goal is to win and the second is to create depth in the squad‚ and [it is] no disrespect to Argentina.

“It is a long season‚ so it’s important that we manage the players well and rotate our squad to ensure that everyone gets sufficient game time and rest. We have a talented squad and we are excited to see some of the players get a chance to show what they can do against a tough Argentinian outfit.

“Most of the players in this match day squad have been with us since our conditioning camp in Bloemfontein in June‚ and they’ve been working hard at training and deserve this opportunity to take the field.

“This is a big game for us‚ and we are looking forward to seeing what these player combinations will deliver as we begin our Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign.”