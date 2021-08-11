Elton Jantjies embracing rare start for Springboks against Argentina

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is expecting Argentina to be full of confidence during their opening match of the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

They meet with the South American Pumas on a good run of form after one defeat in their last seven Test matches, where they have claimed notable scalps of powerhouses New Zealand and Wales since the World Cup.

Jantjies, who has won 38 caps for the Boks since he made his debut against the Wallabies in 2012, said they must be at their very best to stop the passionate Argentineans.

“They are definitely confident, because they have had a few good wins during the Rugby Championship where we didn’t play,” said Jantjies who has played second fiddle to Morné Steyn and Handrè Pollard during his international career.

“Because of their impressive recent results, they are going to be confident and they always bring emotion towards the game because that’s what Argentineans are like. The last time we played them in 2019 before going to the World Cup, it took us 80 minutes to actually beat them and they will look at that game and take some positives out of it.