Rugby

Georgia rugby coach fighting for his life in Johannesburg hospital

12 August 2021 - 12:43
Georgia rugby coach Levan Maisashvili remains in a critical condition at Milpark Hospital with Covid-19 complications.
Image: Georgia Rugby

Georgia Rugby Union (GRU) president Ioseb Tkemaladze has confirmed that their senior national team coach Levan Maisashvili remains in a critical condition at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with Covid-19 complications.

Maisashvili has been in hospital for more than a month after he contracted the virus during Georgia’s trip to SA to play against the Springboks.

He was one of the people in the Georgian camp to contract the virus after his side's 40-9 defeat to the Springboks on July 2 in the first Test, which led to the cancellation of the second match.

“As you may be aware, the head coach of the Georgian national team Mr Levan Maisashvili has been on ongoing treatment in Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, SA, with serious Covid-19 complications of over one month period already,” said Tkemaladze in a statement.

“Unfortunately his condition is still critical, but we do not lose hope of his recovery. Our optimism is motivated by the current cutting-edge and most attentive medical care, along with Levan’s uncompromising fighting ability.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards top management of the Netcare hospitals network for their support, especially to the Netcare Milpark Hospital team, for their dedicated work and great attention.

“We have high hopes that this compassionate attention, professional care and uncompromising fight will soon result in Levan’s full recovery. I would encourage all our friends in Georgia and in SA to pray for Levan’s health.

“On behalf of the Georgian Rugby and Levan’s family, I’d like to underline my utmost and sincere gratitude to Dr Vakhtang Rekhviashvili and his family, and to the ambassador of Georgia in SA, Mr Beka Dvali, who stands by Georgia and Georgian rugby at this very hard, special and important moment,” concluded Tkemaladze.

