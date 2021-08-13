Bok captain Siya Kolisi expects big things from debutant Joseph Dweba

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is excited to see highly promising hooker Joseph Dweba of Bordeaux making his anticipated debut against Argentina in the opening match of the Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Dweba is the only uncapped player in the Bok starting line-up and he will be part of the largely inexperienced front row with Ox Nché, who has three caps, and Wilco Louw, who has 13.

“I thought the week in the build-up to his debut has gone very well,” said Kolisi in his captain’s press conference on Friday afternoon.

“Playing hooker is an important position. We have a lot of senior guys who have played a lot of games but when it comes to scrumming and stuff we look to him, and he has taken that in his stride.

“He has guys like Ox and Wilco who he will be working together with and they will lead us and take charge when it comes to the scrum battle and that is the great thing about this team.

“Whether you have zero caps or 89 or 90 caps, we all have duties as team members and whether you are the captain or whatever we all listen to the person who is in charge.”

Kolisi, who remembered his Springbok debut against Scotland at Mbombela Stadium in 2013, said SA have tried to make Dweba’s build-up as smooth as possible.

“We have tried to make his build-up special and I think he has enjoyed it. What is now left for him is to step on the field and do his thing.

“I know he is excited, I know he can’t wait to get on to the field and it has been special week for him building up to the match, because this is what he has worked for his entire career.