New-look Boks ‘have the experience’ to give Stick to Los Pumas

“Cobus‚ Elton‚ Frans‚ Jesse Kriel and Sbu – we know those guys and what they have done for us before. We know they have got what it takes and the fact that you have one or two youngsters on the outside channels where they can bring some ex-factor in the game‚ and that is the key thing for us‚” Stick said.

“We take pride when it comes to our defence and I don’t doubt that those guys will step up and make sure that they grab their opportunities.

“It’s going to be tough because Argentina have good players and they have selected probably their best team that they could possibly select from their squad. It is going to be a tough one but we will be up to the challenge.”

Stick said the Boks have not changed their preparation and have stuck to their usual routine.

“If you look at how we were preparing for the British and Irish Lions‚ there is not much of a difference to what we are doing now. We respect all the teams that we are going to play against and we stick to our routine‚” he said.