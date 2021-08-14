Springboks grind out win over stubborn Argentina

This changed team did not hit the higher gears but they effectively did the business against this unpredictable Los Pumas to register this victory where they denied their visitors from scoring a try.

It was also good see players like Aphelele Fassi, Elton Jantjies, debutant Joseph Dweba and Ox Nché, Sibusiso Nkosi, Damian Willemse and Marvin Orie use their opportunities profitably.

Credit must also go to some senior players like captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Lood De Jager who provided the leadership as the Boks went into this match with 10 chances in the starting line-up.

Though they were a few moments of ill-discipline and poor decision making, the Boks ended the first half in control of proceedings having scored two tries by Cobus Reinach and Fassi.

They were not only impressive when going forward but they also managed to restrict Argentina to only three penalties which were put away by their talismanic flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez.

This victory is commendable for the Boks given that Nienaber made wholesale changes due to injuries and resting some of the players who featured in the series win over the British and Irish Lions.