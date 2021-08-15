Rugby

Wallabies rue missed chance in Auckland thrashing

15 August 2021 - 09:43 By Reuters
Australia coach Dave Rennie says his young Wallabies side will learn quickly.
Image: @wallabies/Twitter

Coach Dave Rennie will have a lengthy to do list after his Wallabies conceded eight tries in a 57-22 hammering at the hands of the All Blacks to open the Rugby Championship, but one moment in Saturday's match really stuck in his craw.

Australia needed a win at Eden Park to keep alive their hopes of wresting back the Bledisloe Cup and they were well in the contest just after half time when New Zealand were reduced to 14 men with Ardie Savea sent to the sin-bin.

A lineout close to the New Zealand line was the perfect platform to score a try that might have put the Wallabies ahead but hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa failed to produce a straight throw and the All Blacks were soon running away with the match.

"Yeah, that was a big part of the game, wasn't it?" Rennie told reporters after the match.

"21-15, down a man, we've got a five-metre lineout. A not straight call, not the worst I've seen but fair enough.

"Then we defend poorly ... and we end up giving up a penalty and a soft (try).

"Disappointing to miss a chance to ram it home."

Following the 33-25 loss to the All Blacks at the same stadium the previous week, Australia will now have to wait until next year for another crack at bringing the Bledisloe Cup back home.

Rennie said his other disappointments were the two New Zealand intercept tries from Australian lofted passes, the lack of impact from the bench and some poor misreads on defence.

"We were well beaten and we were well beaten because we didn't treasure the ball enough," he said.

"You've got to defend well against the All Blacks, if you can keep them to less than 20 points they lose more than they win."

The Wallabies headed straight from Auckland to Perth on Sunday for their next test, again against the All Blacks, on August 28.

Rennie said Australia were looking to develop more of a tactical kicking game but wanted to maintain a "positive mindset" in their attacking play.

"We've got a young side who's learning and learning quickly," he said.

"Our ability to make smart decisions and play what's in front of us, that's an area where we need quite a lot of development." 

