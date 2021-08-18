Bulls’ Tambwe brings a winger’s strategy to vaccination rollout
Having just delivered the message to rugby fans to “take their shot” so they can do their part to help beat the coronavirus pandemic and fill the stands at Loftus Versfeld again, Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe leads by example.
The 24 year-old Tambwe, who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was raised in Johannesburg, says he encourages the sport-loving community to get vaccinated.
“I think it’s very similar. In my own mind, I know I need to have that ability to finish the opportunities my teammates have created for me,” he said.
The fast and skilled winger, who became known for his exceptional finishing ability as a top try scorer at the Sharks and previously also at the Lions, is determined to cement his position at the Bulls.
Covid-19 has changed our way of life. Vaccines are now available across the country, so let’s do our part. It’s time to go back to doing the things we love, like watching the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Stadium. #TakeYourShot
“I need to take the shot they’ve worked to create for me,” he said.
“To do this effectively, I need an awareness of what’s going on in the game and I need to be able to anticipate what’s going to happen.
“And I also need to be able to comprehend the messages being relayed to me by my teammates, so I can execute these.”
Legendary Bulls wing Akona Ndungane heaped praise on Tambwe, who has followed him in this position at Loftus.
“A winger needs to be able to step his way out of a very tight situation. Most of the time you are up against a defence coming up fast and closing the gap on you, and Madosh does this very well,” says Ndungane.
Tambwe represented the Lions at Under-19 and Currie Cup level, while he also forced his way into the Lions’ Super Rugby squad in 2017.