Boks’ shock and awe might not win hearts and minds, but does win games

The great rugby truism that defence wins matches and attack determines the margin has never stood this free of contradiction.

The Springboks, the top-ranked team in the world, current Rugby World Cup holders and victors of the best the British and Irish could muster, have gone about their business firmly upholding the above adage in the most single-mindedly ruthless manner imaginable.

They tackle like demons, strangle the opposition at source, box-kick and jump as their name suggests and voraciously feast on foreigner’s folly.

It isn’t pretty, but its pretty effective.

Successful teams, individuals and entities tend to invite close scrutiny, and more often than not biting, perhaps envious criticism follows. It is the same for the Boks with several leading pundits in the sport, mostly from the northern hemisphere, pouring scorn over their methods.

The Boks have been labelled boring and their tactics are apparently doing the sport a disservice.

“It is what it is,” Handre Pollard said, shrugging his shoulders, when asked about the critique of the Boks’ methods.

“Everyone has their way of playing rugby they think is the right way of playing.”

The Boks have a win-at-all-cost approach, as evidenced on and off the field in the Lions’ series, and they are less fixated with the battle for hearts and minds as their delivery of shock and awe.