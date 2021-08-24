Rugby

Aphelele Fassi joins Roc Nation Sports

24 August 2021 - 12:02 By Ofentse Ratsie
Aphelele Fassi of South Africa A is tackled by Marco Jansen van Vuren during the match between South Africa A and Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on July 17, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Aphelele Fassi of South Africa A is tackled by Marco Jansen van Vuren during the match between South Africa A and Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on July 17, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Springbok and Sharks winger Aphelele Fassi has signed a management deal with the star-studded Roc Nation Sports International group.

The 23-year-old Fassi joins a growing roster of Springbok players in the Roc Nation Sports stable, which includes Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi.

The Qonce-born star made his debut for the Springboks against Georgia in July, making an impressive mark on the international stage with a try on first touch of the ball.

Fassi plays his rugby for the Sharks in Durban and has risen through the ranks from the Sharks Academy to the pinnacle of the Springbok green and gold at a quick pace.

He has been touted as a star of the future with two international tries in as many matches, his natural talent, skill and agility bringing fireworks to the field.

“Roc Nation Sports are a family who are committed to professionalism, growing players holistically and helping them make a difference in their community,” Fassi was quoted as saying in a statement.

What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation will work

Here's what to expect from the deal.
Sport
2 weeks ago

“I was attracted to Roc Nation’s capabilities which align to the big dreams and goals I have for my career.

“Given that my career is still quite young, knowing I have the right people around me gives me the peace of mind to focus on my priority which is rugby.”

Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark welcomed Fassi into the fold, describing the partnership as “a natural fit”.

“Aphelele is one of the most talented young rugby stars in SA and in the sport. Partnering with him is a natural fit due to both his rugby skills and incredible life story. We are looking forward to growing with him throughout his exciting career and providing him with the best opportunities to achieve his rugby and personal goals,” said Yormark.

Roc Nation boasts an impressive list of SA stars, which includes Proteas cricketers Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi, Spar Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi and retired World Cup-winning Springbok, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira. The Sharks, AC Milan and Mamelodi Sundowns FC make up the consulting clients list.

READ MORE

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma joins Roc Nation Sports

SA’s limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has become the latest star to join international talent management stable Roc Nation Sports.
Sport
3 months ago

Boks remain in Gqeberha as SA Rugby wait for decision on Rugby Championship

The Springboks will remain in Gqeberha for the coming days as SA Rugby waits for a decision from Sanzaar on the fate of the Rugby Championship.
Sport
23 hours ago

Bok coach Nienaber after win against Argentina: 'I’m unbelievably proud of the squad of players'

The portents appeared gloomy after the Springboks' defeat in the opening Test of the series against the British & Irish Lions last month but four ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe quits, cites 'difficult team ... Cricket
  2. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport
  3. ‘Eish, next time’: Fans react to Royal AM losing their first match in the top ... Soccer
  4. 'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed ... Cricket
  5. Proteas coach Mark Boucher apologises for 'racist taunts' Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  2. SA-born Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia after brave silver Sport
  3. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  4. 'Beast’ Mtawarira joins Kolisi‚ Kolbe and Ngidi at Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation Sports Rugby