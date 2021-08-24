LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches

Siya Kolisi has left many of his fans in stitches with his honesty about his armpit problem.

The Springbok rugby captain got a little candid with his fans on Monday.

In an advert posted on Instagram, Kolisi jokingly shared that his spirits after matches weren't all that were loud.

“I struggle with my armpits after a game because ayanuka (they reek)," he let out with two laughing emojis.

His wife, Rachel, confirmed that Kolisi's stench was unbearable. “Wow. It’s a lot, babes,” she joked.

One fan wrote: “Siya, Haaibo, noo man.” While another said it was “the most authentic post” they had seen in a while.

“You know what? I’m here for the honesty,” wrote a third.

Kolisi led the Springboks to a 29-10 win over Argentina in a Rugby Championship encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend.

Speaking on SuperSport, Kolisi said the team was playing for the people of SA.

“We are putting SA first before our goals and ambitions,” he said.