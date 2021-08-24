Rugby

LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches

24 August 2021 - 10:15
Siya KolisI got a little candid with his fans this week.
Siya KolisI got a little candid with his fans this week.
Image: Supplied to Arena Holdings

Siya Kolisi has left many of his fans in stitches with his honesty about his armpit problem. 

The Springbok rugby captain got a little candid with his fans on Monday. 

In an advert posted on Instagram, Kolisi jokingly shared that his spirits after matches weren't all that were loud.

“I struggle with my armpits after a game because ayanuka (they reek)," he let out with two laughing emojis. 

His wife, Rachel, confirmed that Kolisi's stench was unbearable. “Wow. It’s a lot, babes,” she joked. 

One fan wrote: “Siya, Haaibo, noo man.” While another said it was “the most authentic post” they had seen in a while.

“You know what? I’m here for the honesty,” wrote a third.

Kolisi led the Springboks to a 29-10 win over Argentina in a Rugby Championship encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend. 

Speaking on SuperSport, Kolisi said the team was playing for the people of SA. 

“We are putting SA first before our goals and ambitions,” he said.  

READ MORE

Boks just want to play, says Kolisi as Covid-19 restrictions threaten Championship

SA have not let the uncertainty over the future of this year’s Rugby Championship sparked by New Zealand’s stricter Covid-19 regulations affect them ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘5 years later, I still look at him that way'- Siya & Rachel Kolisi celebrate five years of marriage

“Five years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way," Rachel wrote on Instagram.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'We made history again': Rachel Kolisi celebrates Springbok victory over the British & Irish Lions

The Springboks beat the Lions to seal the series 2-1 in Cape Town on Saturday, a result reminiscent of the 2009 match-up between the teams.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe quits, cites 'difficult team ... Cricket
  2. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport
  3. ‘Eish, next time’: Fans react to Royal AM losing their first match in the top ... Soccer
  4. Proteas coach Mark Boucher apologises for 'racist taunts' Cricket
  5. 'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed ... Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...