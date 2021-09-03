Bulls stampede into Currie Cup final

Thoroughly in character the Bulls called on a momentum based stampede to subdue Western Province in their Currie Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

They surged into the final 48-31 after leading 38-12 at the break.

The heavily touted Bulls who came into the fixture having finished a mammoth 14 points clear of fourth placed WP quickly underlined the difference in class.

The Bulls took a firm grip up front bossing the breakdowns, the scrums, while the visitors had no answer to the home side's redoubtable line-out.

With so much front foot possession it meant the hosts could deploy their heavy hitters which resulted in Western Province having their defences breached with alarming regularity in the first half.

Behind the marauding pack flyhalf Johan Goosen was imperious and he filled his boots off the kicking tee.

But it was the Bulls' interplay that had WP chasing ghosts. Goosen's touches were sublime while fellow halfback Zak Burger neatly pulled the strings.

Harold Vorster straightened the line when that was the most judicious option, while Cornal Hendricks revelled in the spirit of the ball being given air.

Elrigh Louw was constantly industrious and Arno Botha too.