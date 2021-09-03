Stick not stung by criticism

On that score the Boks have been performing perhaps better than expected for a team that had only one Test before engaging the British & Irish Lions in a bruising Test series earlier this year.

The reality is the Springboks have lost just one of their last 12 Tests. That includes their last six matches en route to Rugby World Cup glory as well as the series win over the Lions.

They are also still World Rugby's top ranked team. It is windy at the top of the tree but Stick had another way of getting the message across.

“People will always talk about us whether it is positive or negative. Unfortunately it is the nature of the position in which we are. It goes back to a saying I believe in: 'A dog doesn't bark at the car that is standing still'. A dog only barks at a car that is moving. When you are doing the right things and are achieving in life. In the past, when the Springboks perhaps weren't winning games, people weren't paying that much attention. People didn't care at that time about what we do and how we play. Now we are winning and people are talking and we have made peace with it,” he said.

Having negotiated the challenge presented by the Lions and Los Pumas, the Boks will be facing a far different challenge first against the Wallabies, and then their arch foes the All Blacks in the coming weeks.

Though they did not play any Test rugby last season, Stick is comfortable with the fact that the team is getting better with each game. They are on a good run but their performances in the Rugby Championship, especially their confrontations with the All Blacks, will bring clearer perspective of where their game is at.

“Every game we play now we want to make sure we are getting better. We want to play our best possible rugby and that is exactly what is going to be required against Australia,” Stick predicted.