Rugby

'Community sport development is a crucial element,' says Bok legend Victor Matfield

04 September 2021 - 10:02 By Ofentse Ratsie
Bok legend Victor Matfield.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Free State will be the final stop for the Betway Skills Hub programme next week where Springbok legend Victor Matfield will give a leadership talk at the coaching course that is focused on “community sport development”.

To kick-start, the three-day seminar, twenty amateur rugby club coaches affiliated to the union will undergo a World Rugby Level 2 course from September 6-7 at the Free State Stadium.

The globally-recognised course is designed to upskill aspiring rugby coaches with the basic foundation and knowledge required to advance their coaching careers while also equipping them to become better coaches in their current clubs and communities.

“I have to thank Betway for such an innovative programme that is addressing the main stumbling block against the growth of sport,” said Matfield.

“Community sport development is a crucial element in the broader context of sport and with such a programme that addresses its challenges, we can be confident of seeing significant growth in how sport is administered in our communities.”

Free State Rugby Union general manager Selvyn Colby said the union was honoured to be partnering with such a reputable brand, whose community upliftment efforts are well documented across the country.

“The Free State Rugby Union would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Betway for playing an integral part in developing the sport in our community,” he said.

“The community needs to be educated on the game of rugby, especially our female players in order for us to breed more coaches according to the mandate given to us by Saru.”

Free State Cheetahs’ assistant coach, Melusi Mthethwa, as well as player Junior Pokomela are among some of the expected guest speakers at the seminar as part of the union’s partnership with Betway in giving back and growing the game in the province.

