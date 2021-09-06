Rugby

Pieter-Steph du Toit joins Japan's Toyota Verblitz

06 September 2021 - 13:52 By Reuters
Pieter-Steph du Toit is World Rugby's 2019 Player of the Year.
Pieter-Steph du Toit is World Rugby's 2019 Player of the Year.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Toyota Verblitz have signed South Africa loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu ahead of the new season, the Japanese side said on Monday.

Tuipulotu, who led the Blues to the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title, signed a contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) through to 2025 and the new deal permitted him to move to Japan with a return home slated for mid-2022.

Tuipulotu is reunited with former All Blacks' World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen, who is now director of rugby at the club, while he will be playing under coach Simon Cron, also a New Zealander.

"I hope I can add value and assist Toyota in their goal of being the best club in Japan," Tuipulotu said in a statement.

"It will be pleasing to see some familiar faces at the club."

Du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year in 2019 when the Springboks won the World Cup.

"Toyota Verblitz is a club that is well respected and an institution that reflects hard work, high performance and elite standards.

"It's a privilege to be part of such an environment," he said.

Verblitz lost to the Panasonic Wild Knights in the semi-finals last season.

The new season is scheduled to kick off in January. 

MORE:

All Blacks whitewash Australia with 38-21 win in Perth

The All Blacks shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer the Wallabies 38-21 on Sunday and continue their dominant ...
Sport
1 day ago

No relief for embattled Australia as world champions Springboks loom

Australia head to the Gold Coast with their confidence battered after another heavy defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship and with less ...
Sport
5 hours ago

'Community sport development is a crucial element,' says Bok legend Victor Matfield

The Free State will be the final stop for the Skills Hub programme early next week.
Sport
2 days ago

Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form

The Lions majority shareholder Altmann Allers says he is not into knee-jerk reactions.
Sport
1 day ago

Mzwandile gives Boks critics the stick

Their methods may not be universally popular but Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is keen to remind the team's detractors they're still top of the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  3. Bulls stampede into Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. WATCH | Orlando Pirates team gets vaccinated, calls on supporters to follow suit Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos concerned about Bafana’s offensive play ahead of showdown with Ghana Soccer

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla