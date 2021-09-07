Rugby

England coach Eddie Jones calls for swift action over Rassie Erasmus proceedings

07 September 2021 - 11:39 By Reuters
SA Rugby director of cricket Rassie Erasmus has irked England coach Eddie Jones among others in the world rugby community.
SA Rugby director of cricket Rassie Erasmus has irked England coach Eddie Jones among others in the world rugby community.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

England head coach Eddie Jones has urged World Rugby to conclude their disciplinary process against SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus quicker to set an example to the game.

The Springboks director of rugby made an hour-long video critique of the match officials following their loss against the British & Irish Lions in the series opener in July.

World Rugby said last month that Erasmus and SA Rugby would face a misconduct hearing for the remarks but the governing body is yet to set a date for the proceedings.

"It should be dealt with quickly," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We need to make sure that we have respect in the game because we are asking kids to be respectful to the referee, and if they see examples of players or coaches being disrespectful to the referee it gives them an excuse to do it at their level"

Jones added that he believes there is room for improvement in the standard of officiating, particularly in terms of communication between referees and their assistants, and their rulings around the breakdown.

"There are some issues in the game we need to look at very carefully and I think one of them is the diligence of the referees to referee the important part of the game well," Jones said.

"Rassie made his famous video and I don't think that is correct, but we need to make sure the referees work as a three a lot harder than they do at the moment to ensure that... we get what we need to get, which is a fair contest between contest and continuity.

"But there is an appropriate way to do it and that is being respectful to the referee."

MORE:

Pieter-Steph du Toit joins Japan's Toyota Verblitz

Toyota Verblitz have signed South Africa loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu ahead of the new season, the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

All Blacks whitewash Australia with 38-21 win in Perth

The All Blacks shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer the Wallabies 38-21 on Sunday and continue their dominant ...
Sport
2 days ago

No relief for embattled Australia as world champions Springboks loom

Australia head to the Gold Coast with their confidence battered after another heavy defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship and with less ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wallabies need to run Springboks ragged to beat them — Holmes

Australia must keep faith in their running game if they are to upset world champions SA and grab their first win of the Rugby Championship, seasoned ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form

The Lions majority shareholder Altmann Allers says he is not into knee-jerk reactions.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Richard Ofori talks tough ahead of Ghana’s clash against Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  4. Hlongwane scores lone strike as Bafana Bafana leave it late to beat Ghana Soccer
  5. 'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla