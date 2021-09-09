Bok Class of '21 a cut above

The Springboks have assembled a starting team for Sunday's Rugby Championship match against Australia that features 12 players who lined up for kickoff in the last Rugby World Cup (RWC) final.

That, in many observers' opinion, makes them clear favourites to beat a team that is in transition and is still being moulded into the vision of coach Dave Rennie.

That RWC success was followed this year with a series win over the British & Irish Lions which helped stretch the Boks' recent playing record to 11 wins from their last 12 starts.

Although those performance indicators firmly point in the Springboks' favour, their prospects are a little tempered by the Wallabies' recent record against the Green and Gold in Australia.

The Boks haven't won in Australia since 2013 but have not played there since 2018. On that occasion the Wallabies edged the visitors 23-18 in Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber's seventh Test since taking charge of the Boks.

Although the core of the side that lost that day remains, can the Boks of 2018 be compared with the Class of '21?