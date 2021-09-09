Rugby

TS Galaxy out for revenge against Golden Arrows, says Kwem

09 September 2021 - 09:51 By Ofentse Ratsie
Augustine Kwem of TS Galaxy warming up before the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on August 25 2021.
Augustine Kwem of TS Galaxy warming up before the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on August 25 2021.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy striker Augustine Kwem has challenged his side to seek revenge against Lamontville Golden Arrows when the teams lock horns in their DStv Premiership matchup at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The Rockets have had a slow start to their 2021-22 league campaign, drawing 0-0 against Kaizer Chiefs then losing 1-0 against Stellenbosch FC.

Kwem admits Galaxy are still hurting from their league defeat to Arrows at the end of last season - a 3-0 defeat at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in May that seriously dented the Mpumalanga team's top eight chances, as they eventually ended ninth.

“Looking at what happened last season against Arrows I think we must have revenge. First we should target three points and revenge done,” the bulky Nigerian striker said.

“We've a tasted a defeat, draw and a win will be important for us. A win is the only result we couldn’t get and also getting off the mark on the scoreboard because we are yet to register a goal.”

The 24-year-old striker is eager to make an impact up front for coach Owen da Gama’s side.

“It is every striker's dream to get off the mark as soon as the first game, but if that doesn't work then you hope to at least [score] by the second or third game,” he said.

“I am hoping also to be in a positive mindset going into the game and I'll give my best to get off the mark.

“The Fifa break did help us. We played friendly games just to get new combinations right. There are lots of positives and the spirit is high.”

READ MORE

‘We are not done in the transfer market’, says Da Gama

TS Galaxy have signed eight players so far this season, but coach Owen da Gama has not given up hope of further bolstering his squad
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows coach Seema happy with draw against Sundowns in home cup semifinal

Lehlohonolo Seema will take a draw at home any day when playing against Mamelodi Sundowns, even if it means the result could hurt Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over ... Soccer
  2. Hlongwane scores lone strike as Bafana Bafana leave it late to beat Ghana Soccer
  3. England coach Eddie Jones calls for swift action over Rassie Erasmus proceedings Rugby
  4. Chiefs keeper Akpeyi's advice to fellow players: Don't spend all your money on ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Saddam Maake gets his jab, cheered on by Mabuza, Makhura and Mthethwa Soccer

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...