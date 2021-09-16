'We’ve been here before': Mostert backs Boks to bounce back

Being with their backs to the wall is not unfamiliar territory for the Springboks.

It is for that reason Bok utility forward Franco Mostert believes the team will bounce back from the disappointment of a tour-opening Rugby Championship loss to Australia in Gold Coast last weekend.

Much was been expected of the Springboks, who were hoping to break an eight-year winless drought on Australian soil, but they erred and blundered at crucial stages in an agonising 28-26 defeat.

The defeat means they will have to win their remaining matches in the competition, one against Australia and two against the All Blacks, to have any chance of defending their title successfully.

Mostert believes, however, they can again invoke the spirit that saw them rebound from defeat in the opening round of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the first Test against the British & Iris Lions earlier this year.