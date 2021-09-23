Kriel back in the pack for the Lions

Stalwart Jaco Kriel is back in the Lions starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener against Zebre in Parma on Friday.

Kriel, who has been beset by injury, last played in January when the Lions confronted the Bulls at Loftus. Their coach Ivan van Rooyen believes though that the Bok flank is finally good to go. His return will be managed carefully.

“It's good to have him back. We'll probably pull him after 40, 50 minutes. We won't break him in the first game by playing him for 80 minutes and then not have him available. Obviously the knees, ankles, the joints need a bit of oil but he's going to bring leadership, experience, confidence and direction,” said Van Rooyen.

Another veteran, prop Ruan Dreyer, earns a start ahead of Sti Sithole who is still working his way back to optimal output. “Sti came back from injury a week or two ago. Ruan is in good form and good physical condition. He's very experienced,” said the coach about the Bok prop.

The Lions, who have the honour of playing in the opener, aren't over-thinking their entry into a revamped competition, against new opposition in a different hemisphere. Van Rooyen argues it was about clarity and simplicity in their messaging in the build-up.