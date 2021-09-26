How the Springboks rated in their 100th meeting against the All Blacks

The Springboks showed marked improvement in the 19-17 Rugby Championship defeat to New Zealand in the landmark 100th meeting between the two sides on Saturday, but the South Africans were outdone by a late penalty by Jordie Barrett.

Here is how Springboks players rated in Queensland [the ratings are in brackets].

15. Willie le Roux [5]

One of the senior players in the team, Le Roux had an underwhelming day in the office and he is the one who didn’t release the ball that gave the All Blacks kicker the opportunity to win the match.

14. Sbu Nkosi [5]

Had a day of mixed emotions as he scored SA’s only try of the match to give the Boks belief, but he was punished with 10 minutes in the sin bin for a deliberate knock-down.

13. Lukhanyo Am [6]

Always a live wire in the midfield with carries, tackles and creating opportunities for wide players, but this was not his best game in the Springbok colours as he did not get enough opportunities.

12. Damian de Allende [6]

De Allende is one of the key players for the Boks and he produced good work defensively, even though there were a few missed tackles. But he didn’t get enough opportunities going forward.

11. Makazole Mapimpi [6]

Mapimpi was not at his very best when it came to dealing with aerial balls and he gave away penalties at rucks. He defended well though but there were not many attacking opportunities for him.

10. Handré Pollard [4]

The vastly experienced Pollard was one of the weak links in the ranks and was guilty of kicking the ball even when the Boks had momentum, and in good attacking positions. He also missed what was an easy conversion which could have been the difference.

9. Faf de Klerk [6]

He did a lot of kicking in the match. Some of the kicks were good and put the All Blacks under pressure, while others were poor decision-making under pressure. At times he was found wanting at the base of the ruck.

8. Duane Vermeulen [7]

The influence of the veteran N0.8 grew as the match went on and bar a few mistakes here and there, he had a good game. Coach Jacques Nienaber will be happy that he is beginning to regain his best form after many months out with injury.

7. Kwagga Smith [7]

Given a rare start, Smith went about his business effectively as he tackled, carried the ball, troubled the All Blacks with his speed and was busy at the breakdowns.

6. Siya Kolisi [8]

The man gave a captain's performance which impressively included some great tackles, carries and good leadership on the park as the Springboks took correct decisions when it came to the execution of set pieces.

5. Lood de Jager [7]

The towering De Jager was one of the outstanding performers for the Boks as he took charge of the SA line-outs. He also stole the ball a few times from poorly taken throw-ins by the All Blacks.