Rugby

LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to politics

01 October 2021 - 17:45 By DispatchLIVE

LISTEN ON:
| IONO.fm | Spotify | Apple | Google | SoundCloud | RSS |
| Breaker | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Anchor |

Pieter de Villiers while head coach of the EP Elephants.
Pieter de Villiers while head coach of the EP Elephants.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Former Springbok coach Pieter De Villiers speaks to Daron Mann on the challenges facing the beleaguered EP Elephants as his coaching tenure comes to an end and on his plans to go into politics.

De Villiers opens up about the financial problems facing the provincial rugby team and the current losing streak in SA rugby, saying that the national team is no longer able to compete at the top level and there needs to be soul searching for the reigning world champs to move forward. As coach, De Villiers ended his tenure with a 63% win ratio.

De Villiers, who recently announced his move to politics, told Mann how he believed he was in a good position to make a positive contribution to the country by representing Patricia de Lille's Good party as a mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality in the Cape Winelands.

DispatchLIVE

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut

Today  in SA sports history: June 11
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dladla reveals ‘lengthy meeting’ between Truter and Swallows’ management Soccer
  2. OPINION | Why Bafana coach Broos must be applauded for dropping Sundowns' ... Soccer
  3. How former Bafana star Zuma played a role in Singh joining FC Copenhagen Soccer
  4. 'Yeye' backs old boss Stuart Baxter to come good again at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. WATCH| Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City Soccer

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting