LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to politics

De Villiers opens up about the financial problems facing the provincial rugby team and the current losing streak in SA rugby, saying that the national team is no longer able to compete at the top level and there needs to be soul searching for the reigning world champs to move forward. As coach, De Villiers ended his tenure with a 63% win ratio.

De Villiers, who recently announced his move to politics, told Mann how he believed he was in a good position to make a positive contribution to the country by representing Patricia de Lille's Good party as a mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality in the Cape Winelands.

