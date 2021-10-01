LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to politics
01 October 2021 - 17:45
Former Springbok coach Pieter De Villiers speaks to Daron Mann on the challenges facing the beleaguered EP Elephants as his coaching tenure comes to an end and on his plans to go into politics.
De Villiers opens up about the financial problems facing the provincial rugby team and the current losing streak in SA rugby, saying that the national team is no longer able to compete at the top level and there needs to be soul searching for the reigning world champs to move forward. As coach, De Villiers ended his tenure with a 63% win ratio.
De Villiers, who recently announced his move to politics, told Mann how he believed he was in a good position to make a positive contribution to the country by representing Patricia de Lille's Good party as a mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality in the Cape Winelands.
