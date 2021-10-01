Siya Kolisi: Talk is cheap if Boks want to convince dark days are not back

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says no amount of talking will convince fans the team has not returned to the dark days of 2016.

That was the last time they lost four Tests in a row, but Kolisi stressed it is their deeds that will determine opinion as they seek to arrest their slide that now stretches across three defeats in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks play the All Blacks in their return match in the Gold Coast on Saturday, a week after an agonising 19-17 defeat in their landmark 100th Test in Townsville.

This has been a testing week for the team who suffered twin defeats to Australia before last week's heartbreaking loss.

Kolisi, who was very much in the thick of things last week, insisted his team needs to do their talking through their actions on the field.

“It is only through the way we play we can offer (convince) as a team. It's about the effort, and we do put in the effort in the week, but it is tough,” explained Kolisi.

“At the end of the day it is about results. The result is not showing but the effort is there, the attitude is there. It is better to say 'I did so' rather than 'I said'. The result will speak for our effort.”

The Springboks have to summon whatever is left in their collective tank after five weeks in Australia, some of which were spent in quarantine.