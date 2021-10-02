Rugby

Kellaway hat-trick helps Wallabies down Pumas

02 October 2021 - 11:28 By Reuters
Australia's Andrew Kellaway scores a try during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on October 2 2021.
Australia's Andrew Kellaway scores a try during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on October 2 2021.
Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images

In-form winger Andrew Kellaway grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Australia rounded out their Rugby Championship campaign with a comfortable 32-17 win over Argentina on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Kellaway’s three tries took his season tally to eight, while Folau Fainga’a and Samu Kerevi also crossed to help the Wallabies rack up four straight wins for the first time in the southern hemisphere competition.

Replacement prop Thomas Gallo scored two consolation tries for the Argentines in the final quarter, but the Pumas will return home after a long and arduous tour without a win from their six matches in the championship.

The bonus-point victory ensured the Wallabies would finish second in the championship behind New Zealand, who have already secured the title and later face world champions SA in the final match of the competition at the same stadium.

READ MORE

Argentina players kicked out of Rugby Championship after Covid rules breach

Six Argentina players and two staff have been kicked out of the Rugby Championship for breaching its health rules after taking an unauthorised day ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks embrace the moment as they look past defeats

The Springboks go into this Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks with the unenviable task of avoiding a fourth straight defeat.
Sport
2 days ago

Siya Kolisi: Talk is cheap if Boks want to convince dark days are not back

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says no amount of talk will convince fans the team has not returned to the dark days of 2016.
Sport
1 day ago

Savea may have to 'pressure' referee to stop Springboks slowing game down

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said he may have to "put pressure" on the referee in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa to stop the ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How former Bafana star Zuma played a role in Singh joining FC Copenhagen Soccer
  2. OPINION | Why Bafana coach Broos must be applauded for dropping Sundowns' ... Soccer
  3. LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and ... Rugby
  4. 'Yeye' backs old boss Stuart Baxter to come good again at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Duminy emotional as he pulls old SA blazer from closet for T20 World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting