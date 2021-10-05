Siya Kolisi: ‘Through my own rise, I hope I can show people anything is possible’

“Through my own rise, I hope I can show people in SA and around the world — of every colour, gender and spiritual belief — that anything is possible.”

These are the words of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after his memoir Rise hit shelves across the globe this week.

In the book, Kolisi shares his journey from being born in the impoverished Zwide township in Gqeberha to leading the nation to glory at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The book was written by British author Boris Starling and is available at all leading bookstores in SA and the UK, and on Amazon.

Taking to Instagram, Kolisi said he hopes many will enjoy and draw inspiration from the book.

“What has happened in SA rugby over the past few years has been truly astonishing,” said Kolisi.

“I did not write Rise to revel in the glory of what we achieved. Instead, I wanted to share my story from its earliest beginnings, from the extreme poverty I experienced, along with so many in my community.”