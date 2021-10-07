Rugby

Ruan Smith joins Waratahs to complete Australian Super Rugby set

07 October 2021 - 11:58 By Reuters
Ruan Smith
Ruan Smith
Image: Henry Browne/Getty Images for Barbarians

The New South Wales Waratahs announced the signing of Ruan Smith on Thursday, handing the SA prop the opportunity to become the first player to represent all five of Australia’s Super Rugby teams.

The 31-year-old tighthead emigrated to Australia with his family as a teenager in 2006 and made his Super Rugby debut with the Perth-based Western Force in 2012. He then spent three seasons at the ACT Brumbies until 2016 and more recently had a spell at the Melbourne Rebels in-between two stints at the Queensland Reds.

Along with his twin brother and fellow prop JP, Smith played this year under new Waratahs coach Darren Coleman at the LA Giltinis, who won America’s Major League Rugby title at the first time of asking in August.

“It was no secret that last season we struggled a bit at scrum time,” Coleman said in a statement.

“Size, experience and an aggressive nature were key aspects we were looking for, and Ruan ticks all those boxes.

“He’s been a Super Rugby player for a long time, he’s big, experienced, aggressive and brings a lot to our dressing room as well.”

The Waratahs’s inexperienced pack were frequently embarrassed last season as the 2014 Super Rugby champions lost all 13 of their competitive matches.

READ MORE

Siya Kolisi's scariest moment on the rugby field

“I had never been so scared in a rugby game before,” revealed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi about the blow he received to the back of the neck in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

SA’s struggling United Rugby Championship teams must adapt fast

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have lost seven of their opening eight matches between them
Sport
18 hours ago

Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka urges Bulls teammates to quickly get used to European conditions

The Bulls have endured a torrid start to their United Rugby Championship campaign with heavy successive defeats, and Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker to charge Royal AM and several officials Soccer
  2. WATCH | Royal AM could be in hot water after doling out wads of cash to the ... Soccer
  3. POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch? Soccer
  4. Comments received after Chiefs vs AmaZulu game are disappointing, says Safa's ... Soccer
  5. Match officials suspended after awarding a controversial penalty to Chiefs in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting