White calls in veteran SA referee Henning to assist Bulls in the United Rugby Championship

Bulls coach Jake White has called in veteran SA referee Tappe Henning, who for the past eight years has been working in rugby in the UK, to join the team in Cardiff for the next few days and assist them with the differences in refereeing interpretations in the new United Rugby Championship.

White has further offered Sharks coach Sean Everitt, whose team is also based in Cardiff at present, the opportunity to use Henning’s services while the experienced referee is in the Welsh capital with them.

For the past eight years Henning has been the Match Official Commissioner for Scotland rugby and has an intimate knowledge of the local refereeing landscape.

White reached out to Henning after the opening two rounds of the United Rugby Championship revealed certain areas where the SA teams were struggling to come to terms with the differences in northern hemisphere versus southern hemisphere refereeing.

“Before this competition, we spent time with the SA referees to try and get us ready for what to expect up north. As it turns out, it hasn’t been what we thought it would be. So I reached out to Tappe to come and watch our game against Cardiff Rugby, and then advise us on where we need to adapt,” said White.

“As the Bulls we’re using our resources as effectively as we can, and we’re happy to help out the Sharks if we can as well.”

Henning says he was only too happy to assist as he believes it’s in the best interests of the United Rugby Championship that the SA teams compete equally in terms of the refereeing.

He says it is something the United Rugby Championship and the northern hemisphere referees are also keen to help facilitate.

“Jake asked if I would come and help and here I am,” said Henning.

“I informed the United Rugby Championship that I would be assisting the Bulls. John Lacey, the Irish referee, has done the same and is helping the Stormers with their questions.

“We accept there are differences and we’re all committed to overcome them. There is effort from all parties to sort it out because we’re all working on the same product with the same goal to help develop an exciting new competition and make it the rugby spectacle it deserves to be.

“The attitude up north towards the SA teams is not one of, ‘you’re coming to play in our competition so adapt or die’. Not at all. They genuinely want to help the SA teams for the benefit of a strong competition.”