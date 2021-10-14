Rugby

Another milestone for SA referee Aimee Barrett-Theron

SA ref continues to go places and break gender barriers

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
14 October 2021 - 12:34 By LIAM DEL CARME
SA rugby ref Aimee Barrett-Theron.
SA rugby ref Aimee Barrett-Theron.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Aimee Barrett-Theron will chalk up another significant milestone in her career when she takes charge of the United Rugby Championship (URC) match between Benetton and the Ospreys in Treviso this weekend.

The former national team player will be the first woman to take the whistle in the newly formed URC, but she's the third behind Ireland's Joy Neville and Scotland's Hollie Davidson who had officiated league matches in PRO Rugby, this competition's forerunner.

The biokineticist, who picked up the whistle in 2014, quickly got into her stride as a match official. She officiated at the Rio Olympics and later that year was named on SA Rugby's national panel, the first woman to be elevated to that list.

Barrett-Theron's rapid rise

Soon after she made her Test debut as a referee, when she was the 31st person on the field when Japan clashed with Fiji. She has officiated in the Six Nations and the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup and has overseen a total of 18 Tests.

Barrett-Theron's compatriot Marius van der Westhuizen is also in action in the URC this weekend. He takes charge of the match in Dublin between Leinster and the Scarlets.

Elsewhere in round four of the URC, the Lions will clash with Ulster on Friday (8.35pm), the Stormers play the Dragons in Newport at the same time, the Bulls meet Edinburgh on Saturday (6.15pm), while later the Sharks are in Cardiff for their meeting with the Blues (20.35pm).

READ MORE

Lions ready for whatever comes their way in the URC

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys says the team will deal with whatever obstacle is placed in their path, including playing away from home for an ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls coach Jake White happy with improvement of SA teams in URC

Bulls coach Jake White has said that improving performances of South African teams in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) will give the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sharks end SA United Rugby Championship losing streak

The Sharks surged to a 27-13 victory over the Ospreys to snap SA's seven-match losing streak in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane on life after the final whistle Soccer
  3. More than 20,000 fans for Bafana's next match, no more unvaccinated ... Soccer
  4. How Chiefs’ 1970s legends came to the aid of comrade Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko Soccer
  5. Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final Soccer

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...