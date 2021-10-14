Lions brace for toughest challenge as they take on Ulster at Kingspan

“You have to get forward dominance against the Irish teams. We also have to be brave even if it is wet,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

In Ulster he has observed a side that plays the percentages, especially in the way they treat territory. They almost exclusively launch only from their opponents' half.

“It may appear boring but the team that makes a mistake first in their own half will concede points. That was what cost us against Glasgow,” recalled Van Rooyen.

After a steady performance against Glasgow, Van Rooyen has retained makeshift flyhalf EW Viljoen, while new arrival Fred Zeilinga will start from the bench.

“EW had a good game last weekend. We felt it is the right thing to do. Fred trained with us only from Monday. A lot of detail has changed the past four, five weeks. It would have been throwing Fred in the deep end,” said Van Rooyen.

Also on the bench, and perhaps surprisingly so, is Wandisile Simelane, while Manny Ras continues in the No13 jersey.

“Manny had a good game for us last weekend,” said the coach. “Hopefully we can apply pressure through a different source after 60 minutes. We hope Wandi can come on and finish things off for us with that X-factor of his.” There was no room in the match day squad for prop Jannie du Plessis despite a solid performance last week. “Jannie laid a good foundation. Ulster, in the last 30, 40 minutes play a high-tempo game. This is just rotation. Also, it will be invaluable for Ase (Asenathi Ntlabakanye) to get experience at Kingspan,” explained Van Rooyen.

As much as the Lions have tried to steel themselves for their toughest opponents on tour, they will also have to roll with any punches the match officials may present. Last week they conceded a try that should never have stood.

The try was awarded despite the matter being reviewed by the television match official. The rules of engagement are limited for players who have observed refereeing folly, or downright incompetence.