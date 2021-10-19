Bok coach Jacques Nienaber names uncapped Salmaan Moerat and Grant Williams in squad for UK tour

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has announced a squad of 32 players for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to the UK next month where they are scheduled to play three Tests against Wales, Scotland and England.

In the squad that was revealed on Tuesday morning, Nienaber included former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat for his first Springbok call-up but there are high-profile omissions due to injuries.

Players who were not selected due to injuries are Faf de Klerk (hip flexor), Cheslin Kolbe (knee), Frans Malherbe (neck) and RG Snyman (knee) while Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt were also not considered as they are recovering from shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

The Springboks take on Wales in Cardiff on November 6, Scotland in Edinburgh on November 13 and against England in London November 20.

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber’s squad that featured in the Castle Lager Lions Series and Castle Lager Rugby Championship and he will join forces with Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie in a strong group of second rowers.

The only other uncapped player in the squad is scrumhalf Grant Williams, who travelled to Australia with the Boks for the Rugby Championship and the squad consists of 18 forwards and 14 backs.

“This tour is going to be exciting yet challenging,” said Nienaber.

“The core group of players who played a key role in the series against the British & Irish Lions, as well as the Castle Lager Rugby Championship will remain together as we build consistency and continuity in our squad with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“We had to travel to Australia with an expanded squad due the strict Covid-19 protocols in the country, but with the easing of travel restrictions to Europe and the UK, we were able to revert to a more manageable touring squad.

“We are two years out from the Rugby World Cup in France, and we have close to 20 Test matches before we start our defence of the title, so every match will count in terms of building confidence and consistency as a group.

“A number of players have put up their hands in the Carling Currie Cup and the first four rounds of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, which is great for our local game, and while they remain on our radar, we’ve decided to stick with the core of our 2021 squad for this tour.”