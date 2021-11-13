Makazole Mapimpi powers two tries as Boks edge Scotland at Murrayfield

Makazole Mapimpi scored a brace of tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 30-15 in their Test match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

This was their second win for the Boks on this outgoing tour after they overcame Wales 23-18 last weekend in Cardiff, a result that will definitely serve as a further confidence boost for next weekend’s crunch clash against England at Twickenham.

The win also ensures that Scotland will have to wait for another year to get the better of the Springboks at Murrayfield as they last defeated the South Africans at this venue in 2010.

It was also a good day at the office for flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who started ahead of Handrè Pollard, as he ended his shift with 11 points, which included three penalties and one conversion.

It was a day of contrasting fortunes for the Jantjies as scrumhalf Herschel had a nightmare and it came as no surprise when he was replaced by Cobus Reinach at the beginning of the second half.

There was also the notable personal achievement by Frans Steyn, who became the longest-playing Springbok of all-time with more than 15 years of service, surpassing Victor Matfield.

The Springboks dominated possession, territory and scrums in the opening exchanges as they forced Scotland into errors but did not punish them by taking the points.

The Boks were made to rue not notching points from the kicking tee when Finn Russell opened the scoring with a penalty, which he put away much to the delight of the Murrayfield crowd.

Elton Jantjies scored SA’s first penalty a few minutes later and they increased their lead when Mapimpi touched down after a brilliant attacking move that included Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi.

Just after the half-hour mark Scotland registered their first try through skipper and fullback Stuart Hogg, who completed a move that was started by Duhan van der Merwe.

Three minutes into the second half the Boks retook the lead with a second try of the match for Mapimpi, who benefited from an offload from De Allende after SA won back a contestable ball.

The Springboks continued with their second-half ascendancy with Elton Jantjies scoring his second penalty of the afternoon after 50 minutes to give his team an eight-point lead.

Shortly before he was replaced by Pollard, Jantjies added three more points to the scoreboard and his effort was followed by a second try of the afternoon by Stuart Hogg.

Pollard put away his second penalty after 70 minutes to give the Springboks a significant nine-point lead as they looked to close the match and put score pressure on Scotland.

Steyn made his first major contribution to the game when he stepped up to find the middle of the poles with one of his trademark long-range penalties as SA stretched their advantage to 12 points.

It is also worth noting the efforts of Eben Etzebeth who was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award for his storming performance.

Scotland (10) 15

Tries: Stuart Hogg (2). Conversions: Finn Russell (1). Penalties: Finn Russell (1)

SA (8) 30

Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2). Conversions: Elton Jantjies (1). Penalties: Elton Jantjies (3), Handrè Pollard (2), Frans Steyn (1)