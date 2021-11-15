Siya Kolisi thanks Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to Boks’ game
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has shown gratitude to Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to the SA match over the weekend.
In an Instagram post, Kolisi shared pictures of him and the Law Abiding Citizen actor hanging out after the Boks beat Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
Butler, who turned 52 on the day, can be seen looking at Kolisi in awe.
“Thanks for coming through legend Gerard Butler and happy belated birthday for yesterday,” wrote Kolisi.
Last year the two stars and their partners, Rachel and Morgan, were seen promoting locally produced shoes made by Freedom of Movement in Cape Town.
Over the weekend, the Springboks beat Scotland 30-15 in their Test match.
This was the national team’s second win during the outgoing tour after they overcame Wales 23-18 last weekend in Cardiff.
They will go head to head with England at Twickenham this coming weekend.
