Siya Kolisi thanks Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to Boks’ game

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has shown gratitude to Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to the SA match over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Kolisi shared pictures of him and the Law Abiding Citizen actor hanging out after the Boks beat Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Butler, who turned 52 on the day, can be seen looking at Kolisi in awe.

“Thanks for coming through legend Gerard Butler and happy belated birthday for yesterday,” wrote Kolisi.