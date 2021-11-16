WATCH | Bums up: Siya Kolisi signs fan's undies
A video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi putting his autograph on a fan's speedo has gone viral.
After the national rugby team claimed victory over Scotland in Edinburgh at the weekend, Kolisi made one fan happy by putting his signature on the fan's underwear.
In a video shared on social media, the fan, identified as Zimbabwean-born Jack Denton, can be seen sporting a proudly South African speedo. The cozzie is similar to one Faf de Klerk wore when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
Kolisi is seen jumping over the advertising boards before toward Denton to sign his cheeks.
The signing took place after the Springboks won 30-15.
Watch the video below:
Speaking on 5FM about the moment, Denton said he saw Kolisi on Friday night, before the match, and told him that he would be in the crowd.
“On Friday night, I actually saw Siya Kolisi walking down the street, and I straight-lined to him and I told him I'd be in the crowd in a speedo,” said Denton.
“When he started walking around and thanking the crowd, as soon as I got up on the chair, he pointed me out and started running towards me, which was awesome.”
After the match, Kolisi also shared pictures of himself hanging out with Law Abiding Citizen actor Gerard Butler.
Butler, who turned 52 on the day, can be seen looking at Kolisi in awe.
“Thanks for coming through legend Gerard Butler and happy belated birthday for yesterday,” wrote Kolisi.