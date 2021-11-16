WATCH | Bums up: Siya Kolisi signs fan's undies

A video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi putting his autograph on a fan's speedo has gone viral.

After the national rugby team claimed victory over Scotland in Edinburgh at the weekend, Kolisi made one fan happy by putting his signature on the fan's underwear.

In a video shared on social media, the fan, identified as Zimbabwean-born Jack Denton, can be seen sporting a proudly South African speedo. The cozzie is similar to one Faf de Klerk wore when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Kolisi is seen jumping over the advertising boards before toward Denton to sign his cheeks.

The signing took place after the Springboks won 30-15.

