‘Not good enough’ — Coach Ian Foster under fire as All Blacks head home

Finishing the season with 12 wins out of 15 tests would probably not trigger a crisis for most major rugby nations, but All Blacks coach Ian Foster will head home from Europe to a storm of calls for his sacking.

Back-to-back losses to Ireland and France to conclude their end of season tour, on top of the 31-29 defeat at the hands of world champions SA in October, have brought many All Blacks fans to the end of their tether.

A poll of more than 18,000 fans by the New Zealand Herald found backing for the coach to keep his job at only 4.5%, while callers to talk back radio shows have lambasted both Foster and the New Zealand Rugby board that extended his contract in July.