Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday

Siya Kolisi was deep in his feels this week when a young fan dressed up like the Springbok captain for his third birthday.

The young fan recently celebrated the big day by wearing a replica of his hero's jersey from the 2019 Rugby World Cup, head bandage and all!

He even got to lift a small Webb Ellis trophy and wear a winner's medal.

His dad took to Instagram to reveal that the young boy later had a bicycle accident and had to be rushed to the doctor to get fixed up, but was brave throughout because he was wearing Kolisi's jersey.

Siya shared snaps of the young fan in his gear, saying it “means more” than he could say.

Actress Nandi Madida said Siya was building a wonderful legacy.

“This is everything! What a beautiful legacy you have brother on the next generation of children.”

British Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson called it “amazing”.