Zestful Lions tame Stormers at Cape Town Stadium

The Lions spoiled the Stormers' delayed United Rugby Championship (URC) homecoming with a crushing 37-19 win at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, who held a 13-12 lead at the break, played with zeal and growing confidence and thwarted their much-fancied but error-ridden hosts at every turn.

This was both teams' last match of what must have felt like an interminable year and it was the hosts who looked like they were most in need of time off.

The Stormers, playing at home for the first time in this competition, lacked urgency and purpose as they failed to get traction in the primary phases, while they were denied gain line momentum by lion-hearted defence.

Inventive and full of enterprise at the back the Lions posed equally uncomfortable questions of the Stormers upfront. Vincent Tshituka and Burger Odendaal seemed to cover every blade of grass, Wandisile Simelane stepped and scythed with telling effect, while Fred Zeilinga delivered a composed display at flyhalf.

The Lions showed some encouraging signs on their four-week tour of the northern hemisphere but if there were improvements from their dire Currie Cup earlier this year, they would have been desperate to show it against their compatriots.