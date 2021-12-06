Rugby

‘Representation is everything’: Siya Kolisi surprises his youngest and biggest fan

06 December 2021 - 08:33
This young fan dressed up as Siya Kolisi for his third birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Joseph_Mpyana

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a young fan’s day when he surprised him and his family with a visit.

Amani had social media deep in the feels last week when his dad shared snaps of him dressed as Kolisi for his third birthday party.

During his birthday celebration, the boy got to lift a small Webb Ellis trophy and wear a winner's medal, but the real win was later seeing Kolisi in the flesh.

Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday

The young fan even got to lift a small Webb Ellis trophy and wear a winner's medal.
5 days ago

Taking to his Instagram account, Kolisi shared pictures of him holding the boy who, from the look on his face, seemed in awe at meeting his idol.

In one picture, the boy can be seen playing with Kolisi's beard.

“Finally got to meet the young legend and his beautiful family,” wrote Kolisi.

Expressing his gratitude, Amani's father said meeting Kolisi was “everything”.

“My little man got meet his hero. Siya Kolisi, thank you. Representation is everything,” he said.

His mother said: “Real life superhero. Our little boy got to meet Siya Kolisi! What a sweet and special moment! Representation matters. We are so excited for him! He has no idea how cool this all is,. He was more interested in Siya’s beard than anything else.”

