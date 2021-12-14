Rugby

Warriors ask Chiefs fans not to wear Native American headdresses

14 December 2021 - 07:09 By Reuters
Exeter Chiefs agreed to retire their mascot Big Chief following a review of the club's branding
Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Glasgow Warriors have called on fans of Champions Cup opponents Exeter Chiefs to avoid wearing Native American headdresses and refrain from their “Tomahawk Chop” chant on Saturday.

The Chiefs' logo features a Native American and some fans of the club who wear faux headdresses during games have been accused of cultural appropriation. Exeter reviewed the club's branding in the wake of a petition seeking an end to their use of “harmful imagery” last year and though they said that the use of the logo was “highly respectful” they agreed to retire their mascot Big Chief.

“Glasgow Warriors are asking visiting fans from Exeter Chiefs not to attend the game on Saturday with faux Native American headdresses or chant the 'Tomahawk Chop' during the match,” Warriors MD Al Kellock said in a statement.

“The club has informed Exeter Chiefs and European Professional Club Rugby of our request and has the full support of Scottish Rugby on taking this position.” The Warriors said that they had made the request out of respect for the Native American community around the world.

The petition against the Chiefs came in the wake of the NFL's Washington team retiring its “Redskins” name and logo after 87 years, which had long been criticised as racist by Native American rights groups.

