Rugby

Bulls confirm coaching staff, will start Currie Cup defence against Pumas

11 January 2022 - 15:48
Bulls coach Gert Smal has experienced assistants to help him in his first test against the unpredictable Pumas.
Bulls coach Gert Smal has experienced assistants to help him in his first test against the unpredictable Pumas.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Bulls will start the defence of their Currie Cup crown with a tricky trip to the decidedly unpredictable Pumas at Mbombela Stadium in the first match in charge for coach Gert Smal.

Former Springbok assistant coach Smal, who arrived at Loftus last month, will be assisted by Pine Pienaar as defence coach, Hayden Groepes as backs and attack coach, and Edgar Marutlulle whose focus will be on the scrums.

“We are privileged at the Bulls to have a number of talented coaches within our structures,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White after the confirmation of the rest of the coaching staff.

“A knowledgeable coach like Gert will certainly find comfort in being surrounded by an experienced coach like Pine Pienaar, a hard-working and committed individual like Hayden Groepes and one of the most promising player-turned-coaches in Edgar Marutlulle.

“We have no doubt that this team of coaches and the squad of players that we have will continue to fly the Bulls flag high in the Carling Currie Cup this year.”

In the other two matches of the opening weekend on Saturday, the Cheetahs take on the Griquas in Bloemfontein and the Lions visit Western Province in Cape Town while the Sharks have a bye.

READ MORE

Health department open to engaging on allowing more fans in stadiums

The department of health is open to engagements with relevant sporting stakeholders in a move that may pave the way for the number of vaccinated ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Blitzboks star Angelo Davids signs full-time contract with Stormers and WP

Springbok Sevens speedster Angelo Davids has joined Western Province and the Stormers on a two-year contract.
Sport
6 days ago

'Let's park 2019 and talk 2023': Rassie Erasmus' New Year message to Springbok fans

Rassie Erasmus told Springbok fans it was time to “park 2019 and talk 2023” as the national team plans to defend the title they won in Japan.
Sport
1 week ago

Springboks return to tame Lions and stay top of rugby's pile in 2021

SA's long-awaited return to international rugby saw Lions tamed and critics quietened as the world champions finished on top in 2021 after New ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. 'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives ... Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...